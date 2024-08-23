A Mother’s Take: The Feeling is Joy

Today, I want to talk about joy. For a while, I have not lived in joy because I did not live in hope. I tend to be an optimistic person, which has gotten me through many challenging times, but the convergence of so many things has darkened my optimism.

The reversal of Roe v. Wade, attacks on in vitro fertilization (IVF), hundreds of bills to take away rights from the LGBTQ+ community, voter suppression and book banning that would erase the history of marginalized communities like the Japanese American incarceration have all made me afraid. In some ways, all of these things have chipped away at my vision for the future happiness of my sons, the LGBTQ+ community, the Japanese community and my friends in other marginalized communities.

Both my trans son and cisgender son have talked about moving out of the U.S. if a certain person was elected president because this would no longer feel like a safe place to live and raise a family. I have heard this thought among others who are not sure what the future holds for them as well.

But on July 21, President Joe Biden not only stepped down from the presidential race but also endorsed VP Kamala Harris — and something in the country began to shift. At first, I was fearful there would not be enough time to reach people around the country to affect the outcome of the election. But there is something magical about joy and hope . . . it is contagious, it attracts people. Doom and gloom just weigh people down.

No longer did I feel hopeless for people who want to conceive children through IVF. I went through this process myself, and though Aiden and Stefen were adopted, going through IVF always gave me the assurance that I tried to conceive biologically, then chose to adopt. I know that if I was not allowed to go through IVF, I would have always wondered if I should have tried this route. Not all people need this IVF process, but I did. AND I HAD A CHOICE.

I also have hope for the LGBTQ+ community, voter rights and the ability to access care, whether it be for our trans community or a woman who needs to have an abortion. I have hope voters’ voices can be heard and that our history as JAs and my book about a family with a transgender son will still be accessible to those who need to hear our stories. And hearing stories from other marginalized communities and their fight for equality will continue to bring greater compassion and humanity.

I have to be clear that I am not speaking as a representative of any organization, but as a mother who wants to make sure my children’s rights and the rights of others are not taken away. I want Aiden to know as a transgender JA individual that he is respected and safe. I want Stefen to know that as a person born in Japan and a U.S. citizen, being Asian will not make him a target.

So, if you want to join the efforts to preserve and defend our freedoms, please reach out to Japanese Americans for Harris at JAs4 Harris@gmail.com or visit www.JapaneseAmericans4Harris.com .

There are so many ways to get involved: Encourage your family and friends to vote, help reach voters in other states through phone/text banking or writing postcards and, of course, DONATE. When I talked with Amy Watanabe, who is one of the leaders at Japanese Americans for Harris, she said, “Anything helps and can allow a future that is more inclusive.”

I was nervous to phone bank for the JAs for Biden campaign four years ago, but in the end, I felt like I did something to help affect the result of the election. And so, I was proud of myself. My husband is not a phone banker, but he has donated and talked to others about his support of Biden and now Harris. We can all do something.

In order to keep this momentum going to Nov. 5, we need you . . . our children need you . . . woman, JAs, LGBTQ+ individuals and their parents need you. And all communities of color need you. We are stronger together. Please join this movement to be part of the hope and joy!

Marsha Aizumi is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and author of the book “Two Spirits, One Heart: A Mother, Her Transgender Son and Their Journey to Love and Acceptance.”