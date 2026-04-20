A Spring Gift for Our New Subscribers

Welcome to the Pacific Citizen family!

In celebration of spring and a season of rebirth and growth, you are receiving a complimentary one-year subscription to our award-winning, nationally recognized newspaper, thoughtfully designated by a current Pacific Citizen subscriber (insert name) who wanted to share this valuable community connection with you.

For nearly 100 years, the Pacific Citizen, the national newspaper of the Japanese American Citizens League, has served as a vital voice for the Japanese American and AANHPI community.

The newspaper is committed to honoring our generations of readers with stories that reflect what is most important to our community nationwide. We also remain steadfast in our mission in serving as a vital educational resource by offering our historical digital archives and photo library as a free benefit that is available for all to access.

We hope you enjoy the stories, reflections and conversations you’ll find in each bi-monthly issue. Thank you for becoming a part of our legacy, and we hope this subscription is just the beginning of your relationship with the Pacific Citizen.

Warmest Regards,

The Pacific Citizen Team