Applications for ’21 JACL/OCA Leadership Summit Open

The 2021 JACL/OCA Washington, D.C. Leadership Summit, which takes place from Sept. 11-14 in Washington, D.C., is accepting applications.

Established by JACL in 1984, the four-day annual leadership summit program introduces community leaders from across the nation to the national policy-making arena.

Co-convened with OCA Advocate (formerly the Organization of Chinese Americans) since 1994, the JACL/OCA Washington, D.C. Leadership Summit is structured to provide a broad overview of the decision-making process at the federal level, including meetings and briefings by public officials, key policymakers who serve in Congress, the White House, federal agencies, advocacy organizations, and the media.

Participants also will be briefed on legislative issues affecting AAPI communities and will examine the role Asian Pacific American civil rights organizations, such as JACL and OCA, play in affecting public policy and pursuing civil rights legislation in the nation’s capital

The 2021 program will be conducted with the application of programmatic and government COVID-19 guidelines to promote a safe event. Participants will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Masks will be required for all activities. Both JACL and OCA will be closely monitoring the COVID-19 numbers in the coming weeks, and if necessary may alter the program including the possibility of shifting to a virtual event, postponement, or cancellation.

You must be an active member of JACL to apply as a JACL participant.

Submit your application no later than Sunday, Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Hawaiian Time to take part in the 2021 JACL/OCA Leadership Summit.

