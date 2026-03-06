Boise Valley JACL Presents 25th DOR Observance

By JACL Boise Valley Chapter

Idaho Governor Brad Little hosted members of the community and the Boise Valley JACL in his ceremonial office on Feb. 16 to read and sign a proclamation proclaiming Feb. 19, 2026, as a Day of Remembrance.

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In attendance were approximately 50 guests, including incarceration survivors, veterans, State senators, Idaho State police, Honorary Consul of Japan and candidates for U.S. Congress.

Speakers for the event included Boise Valley Chapter President Robert Hirai, president of JACL Boise Valley chapter; Lisa Shiosaki Olsen, acting chief of interpretation and education at the Minidoka National Historic Site; Jane Gunter, Tule Lake incarceration survivor; and Sophia Niemann and Oakley Sanford, sixth-grade students at Compass Charter School who presented their National History Day project about the Japanese American incarceration experience at Minidoka.

The ceremony concluded with a presentation of a Day of Remembrance proclamation by Gov. Little that acknowledged the forced incarceration, specifically stating that “10,000 of the 120,000 civilians of Japanese descent were imprisoned in an incarceration camp called Minidoka or ‘Hunt.’” “Volunteers from Minidoka were part of the units, known as the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the 100th Infantry Battalion and the Military Intelligence Service during WWII” and “Minidoka had the highest enlistment rate and highest casualty rate of all 10 major incarceration camps in the United States.” The proclamation concluded by acknowledging that “Japanese Americans in our communities have continued to contribute to our society and have distinguished themselves in all walks of life.”

This year marked the 25th time that the Boise Valley JACL has worked with the Idaho Statehouse to host the Day of Remembrance ceremony.