Florin JACL-Sacramento Valley Awards Scholarships

The chapter recognizes five local high school seniors.

By Florin JACL-Sacramento Valley Chapter

The Florin JACL chapter announced the recipients of its 2026 scholarship awards at its annual Ice Cream Social on May 17. This year’s winners are outstanding students attending Sacramento area high schools.

Each student applied through the JACL National Scholarship Award Program and was judged by the Florin JACL chapter on achievements in JACL involvement, academic and scholastic honors and extra-curricular activities including leadership positions, community service, work history, Japanese cultural activities and a letter of recommendation. Each applicant also participated in a personal interview conducted by the Florin JACL chapter.

This year’s honorees are:

EVAN FUJII-SISLER is a graduate of Bradshaw Christian High School. During his high school years, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to volunteerism, energetic passion for sports and extensive academic achievement. As the president of the Buddhist Church of Florin’s Young Buddhist Assn., he took on various mentorship and public speaking roles. He was a First-Team All-League shortstop, set a new record in the 400 freestyle swim relay and has been a Northern California Swim League Academic All-American. Finally, he has earned recognition as a California Scholarship Federation member and Sierra Nevada USA Swim scholar-athlete. Next year, Fujii-Sisler will be playing on the University of Puget Sound baseball team.

HEATHER KOIKE has shared her theatrical and musical talents through her roles in various productions while a student at C. K. McClatchy High School. She received the National Young Arts award for Theatre/Musical in 2025 and 2026 and the Lenaea High School Theatre Festival Respondents’ Choice Award and Musical Theatre Gold Level in 2025. She has also volunteered for the Asian Community Center Senior Services Ohana Walk and entertained for the Matsuyama-Sacramento Sister City Corp.’s 40th Anniversary celebration, as well as served as a youth ambassador at the 57th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage with the Florin JACL. As the social media manager and student advocacy co-organizer for CKM Stands Up! a student-led initiative to educate and uplift students interested in social justice and community change, she has participated and spoken at two school walkouts protesting federal policies that are negatively affecting immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community and people of color. Koike is also the recipient of the Mark Merin Civil Rights Scholarship and Florin JACL’s second recipient of the Ayad Al-Qazzaz Outreach Scholarship Endowment for her contributions in the area of diversity beyond the Japanese American community. She plans to major in musical theater at the University of Hartford.

NATHAN LEE is a graduate of Jesuit High School and intends to pursue a career in the emerging field of regenerative medicine. During high school, he excelled academically and committed time to volunteer at nonprofit organizations helping those less fortunate. He also served on the elected student council, earned the highest Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout and received the Fin Award on the varsity swim team. He is also the 2023 recipient of the Thomas Moore Award, which recognizes students who serve as a positive example for other students. Lee has served as the club president of the Asian Pacific Islander Club and president of the Sacramento Buddhist Church Jr. YBA. Lee plans to major in biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

WREN NISHIO is a graduate of C. K. McClatchy High School and is dual-enrolled in community college. She is an accomplished pianist and is fluent in Japanese. She is also active in her community and school programs, including Jan Ken Po Gakko, Sacramento Buddhist Church Jr YBA, Girl Scouts, Loaves and Fishes, Teens Create Dreams, Strive for Strength, No Kings Rally, Matsuyama Sister City and the Asian Community Center. Nishio has participated in Florin JACL political rallies and Day of Remembrance events with her family for a number of years, as well as annual events such as the Ice Cream Social and Nikkei Dogs. Currently, she is a 2026 Florin JACL youth ambassador for the Manzanar Pilgrimage. Nishio plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles, and study mechanical engineering.

JASELLE UMEDA is a C. K. McClatchy High School graduate who has earned honor roll recognition all four years with a 4.0 GPA. She is committed to community service, volunteering with the Asian Community Center for four years, including support for the Ohana Walk and volunteering at the Lunar New Year Celebration and Crab Feed in 2025. She also served the South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership Food Closet for four years and volunteered at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival. Umeda further supports cultural exchange as a two-year host (2022-23) in the Matsuyama-Sacramento Sisterhood Exchange Program. She is also active in civil rights and social justice, participating in the No Kings rally with fellow Florin JACL members. Umeda will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara, and study applied mathematics.