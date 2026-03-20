French Camp Installs Officers and Awards Scholarships

The JACL chapter holds its 76th annual luncheon in Stockton.

By Henry Isakari

French Camp JACL held its 76th annual New Year’s Installation and Scholarship luncheon on March 8 at the China Palace restaurant in Stockton, Calif.

The luncheon began with the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance by Addie and Ryan McMinn. A moment of silence was then observed in memory of the following chapter members: Kiyoshi and Mari Hayashi, Mary Itaya, Tom Miyasaki, John Oda, Larry Ota and Don Shiromizu.

After lunch, the following slate of officers were installed: President Dean Komure, VP Bob Asano, Treasurer Karen Nakamura, Membership Chair Marcy Wong, Recording Secretary Mary Nakamura, Corresponding Secretary Jeannie Matsumoto, National Delegate Alan Nishi and Members-at-Large Julie Kanazawa and Terri Paoletti.

Two local high school seniors — Lilah Nakamura and Marissa Kiyomi Yu — were recognized with Hidenori and Fumiko Asano Scholarships. Both students maintain grade point averages in excess of 4.0 while balancing rigorous academics with a wide range of extracurricular activities and community service.

They are also the first members of the Gosei (fifth) generation to receive French Camp JACL scholarships. Nakamura plans to study nursing at Xavier College School of Nursing, while Yu will be attending either Baylor University or the University of Arizona as a marketing major.

The luncheon’s guest speaker was Jim Tabuchi from the “Okagesama” project. He is spearheading efforts to preserve the last remaining building from the Stockton Assembly Center and create an immersive education center on the Japanese American World War II experience.

French Camp JACLers Komure and Susan Wong also serve on the “Okagesama” team. To learn more about this exciting project, visit their website and sign up to receive updates at https://okagesama.org/ .

Upcoming chapter activities include the annual Memorial Day weekend picnic with Stockton and Lodi JACLs and a summer bus trip to the MIS Historic Learning Center at the Presidio in San Francisco.