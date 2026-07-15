The commendation recognizes decades of work advancing

Japanese Americans and strengthening ties between U.S. and Japan.

By JACL D.C. Chapter

The JACL D.C. chapter was among those in attendance at the Spring Conferment of Decoration ceremony honoring Gerald Hiroshi Yamada with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette — one of Japan’s most distinguished civilian honors — at the Ambassador of Japan’s residence in Washington, D.C., on June 24.

The decoration, announced by the Government of Japan on April 29, was given to Yamada in recognition of his decades of work advancing the social status of Japanese Americans and strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between Japan and the U.S.

Ambassador Shigeo Yamada cited the long list of accomplishments attributed to Gerald Yamada and also said that he had a special “kinship” with him since they share the same surname. Ambassador Yamada added that it was his great honor to present Yamada this award for his lifetime of service.

During her toast to Gerald Yamada, Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) noted that he and her late husband, Congressman Bob Matsui, were roommates at the University of California, Berkeley, and they both attended each other’s weddings. Congresswoman Matsui also mentioned that Yamada never sought recognition but always stepped up when needed, and she emphasized that no one deserved this recognition more than Yamada.

Yamada has a long list of accomplishments throughout his lifetime of service to the community. He served as JACL D.C. chapter president in 1979-80 and again in 1983 before going on to lead the Japanese American Veterans Assn. As JAVA president, he spearheaded the establishment of the “Day of Affirmation” wreath-laying ceremony at the National World War II Memorial, honoring the Japanese American soldiers who served and sacrificed during WWII.

In addition, Yamada also served as executive director of the National Japanese American Memorial Foundation, where he was instrumental in garnering the Congressional Gold Medal for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the 100th Battalion and the Military Intelligence Service. He also partnered with the Embassy of Japan to organize photographic exhibitions and lectures on Japanese American history, ensuring that the story remains visible and honored in the nation’s capital.

“This decoration is very meaningful to me because I am very proud of my Japanese heritage,” Yamada told the Pacific Citizen. “I have a bond with the Japanese people by blood, shared love of Japanese food and culture and a common interest in Japanese history.”

— Additional reporting by P.C. Staff