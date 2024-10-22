Grant Ujifusa, JACL Redress Strategist, Dies at 82

By P.C. Staff

Grant Ujifusa, who served as co-editor of the “The Almanac of American Politics” and from 1982-92 was the JACL’s redress strategy chair, died Monday in Lafayette Hill, Pa. He was 82.

A Sansei, Ujifusa was born to Mary (Okugawa) and Tom Ujifusa on Jan. 4, 1942, in Worland, Wyo. — about 90 miles from the Heart Mountain War Relocation Authority Center — where his parents farmed sugar beets, and as a result neither his family nor he experienced the mass removal and incarceration that Japanese Americans from the West Coast encountered as a result of President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066.

A 1965 graduate of Harvard University, which he attended on a scholarship, Ujifusa also earned a master’s degree from Brandeis University and studied at Brown University.

Ujifusa is survived by his wife, Amy Brooks Ujifusa, their sons Steven Ujifusa (Alexandra Vinograd), Andrew Ujifusa (Jennifer) and John; and two grandsons (Isaac and Max); and sister, Susan Diamond.

For most of his career in publishing and investing, he and his wife lived in Chappaqua, N.Y., but had recently moved to the Philadelphia suburbs to be close to his grandchildren.

(Editor’s note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated several times.)