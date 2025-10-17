Greetings to the members, family and friends of JACL. I’m the new Pacific Citizen Editorial Board chair. I’ve been in this role several times in the past, but this time, I’m serving as interim board chair to fill in while we search for a permanent replacement for John Saito Jr., who was the excellent P.C. Editorial Board chair before me.

Besides being the Editorial Board chair, I’ve been writing for the P.C. since 2001, and as interim, my goal is to help protect the P.C. and raise up its “brand” profile, both within the JACL membership and across the country’s JA community and the “mainstream” media audience.

The P.C. has that power and potential — it always has. As the stalwart companion of the JACL since the organization’s start almost a century ago, the P.C. has reported on JACL’s work and the achievements we’ve accomplished, as well as the tragedies and injustices that we’ve faced as a community.

That’s why I’ve taken on this interim role. It’s so important to the country, the community and our JACL family that the Pacific Citizen is healthy and able to continue its mission.

Today, I’m writing to urge JACLers to support the P.C.’s annual Spring Campaign. JACL is facing a dire budget shortfall, and the P.C. has been affected with cuts. Our staff is small but mighty — two editors, a business manager and a production/archivist staffer, as well as a list of freelancers who are funded by grants. Thank goodness for the donors who keep our grants going!

The Spring Campaign has always been one of the P.C.’s primary revenue sources alongside advertising and sponsorship. It’s how you can show that you appreciate what we do. And, in 2026, the donations will be even more necessary to help the P.C. maintain the staffing for designing the newspaper, improving the archives and digital presentation (social media and website need to be prioritized).

The Pacific Citizen historically has been the most successful program of the entire JACL at raising revenue and maintaining its mission, and that’s because of YOUR support.

Please help us continue and even improve our important work and keep JACL’s mission front and center in your minds and hearts, but also inform the entire country to JACL’s part in fighting for our communities and social justice at a time when the U.S. is so divided. Helping the P.C. is helping JACL bridge that divide and keeping us all together.

Thanks in advance for all your support!

Gil Asakawa is the interim P.C. Editorial Board chair.