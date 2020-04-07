Irene Hirano Inouye dies at 71

Founding leader of JANM, USJC

By P.C. Staff

Irene Hirano Inouye died Tuesday at age 71, according to sources. At the time of her death, she lived in Los Angeles.

The former president and founding CEO of the Japanese American National Museum and widow of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye had announced in February plans to retire from the U.S.-Japan Council, which launched in 2008 and of which she was also the founding president.

In reaction to the news, JACL National Executive Director David Inoue said, “Irene was a great leader in our Japanese American community serving as the founding president and CEO for the Japanese American National Museum and again for the U.S.-Japan Council.

“I had the opportunity to interact with her most closely first after the Tohoku earthquake mobilizing relief efforts to Japan and again as we traveled through Japan in 2018 as part of that year’s Japanese American Leadership Delegation. What impressed me most was the balance of respect everyone held for her and the warmth of her relationships.

“I have felt an especially powerful connection to her as our careers were both rooted in community health before moving on to serve our Japanese American community. Her passing is a tremendous loss to our community and to me personally.”

According to her biography on the USJC website, Hirano Inouye’s community and nonprofit activities included serving as chair of the Smithsonian Institution Asian Pacific American Center; trustee, Washington Center; member, American Academy of Arts and Sciences; member of the advisory board, Center on Philanthropy & Public Policy, Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California; and chair of the advisory board, Terasaki Center for Japanese Studies, University of California at Los Angeles. She served as former trustee and past chair, Ford Foundation; and former trustee and past chair, Kresge Foundation.

A graduate of USC, where she also earned her master’s degree, Inouye Hirano served as executive director at the T.H.E. Center for Women for 13 years before becoming the president and CEO of JANM, where she served for 20 years and was president of USJC since its 2008 inception.

In 2008, she married Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and resigned from her positions at JANM. Inouye died in 2012.

Hirano Inouye also administered the TOMODACHI Initiative, a public-private partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and the government of Japan that invests in young Japanese and Americans through educational and cultural exchanges and leadership programs.

She is survived by her mother, Jean Yasutake; daughter, Jennifer Hirano; sisters Linda (Mike) Hayashi and Patti Yasutake; brother Steven (Marla) Yasutake; nephew, Wesley Hayashi; niece, Alison Hayashi; stepson, Kenny (Jessica) Inouye; and granddaughter, Maggie Inouye.