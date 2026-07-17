The organization will fete

Dr. Debra Kawahara and Ryan Kawamoto in Vegas during

Sayonara Gala; afterparty to feature the SLANT Performance Group.

By JACL National

The Japanese American Citizens League will recognize two recipients with its Japanese American of the Biennium Award when the organization gathers in Las Vegas at its National Convention July 29-Aug. 2.

This year’s winners include Dr. Debra Kawahara in the field of medicine and science for her contributions to the study of psychology that have enhanced the quality of life in our society and Ryan Kawamoto in the field of arts, literature and communications for his contributions in sharing, recording and preserving the history of the Japanese American community of Hawaii.

These awards, given to recognize individual contributions to the Japanese American community, are conferred by the JACL National Board with consultation from other leaders in the JA community and past JACL leaders.

Kawahara and Kawamoto will be recognized on Aug. 1 during the Sayonara Gala at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino; recipients of other awards will be announced during convention.

Kawahara, Ph.D., is the 2025 president of the American Psychological Assn., becoming the first JA and first Asian American woman to serve in this role. She is also the interim academic dean at the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant University. Her work spans more than 20 academic programs in psychology and mental health across six campuses in California, as well as online. Additionally, she has an independent practice.

Her work centers on intersectionality, women’s issues, Asian American mental health, Buddhist psychotherapy and the application of social justice principles in practice. She also has launched a podcast, “Wellness in Today’s World,” where she discusses the latest hot topics in wellness, psychology, mental health and everything in between.

Kawamoto serves as vp of community relations and director at Kinetic Productions and is best known for his documentary work, including “The Untold Story: Internment of Japanese in Hawaii,” “Voices Behind Barbed Wire” and “Removed by Force: The Eviction of Hawaii’s Japanese Americans During World War II.” (see Dec. 15, 2023 Pacific Citizen)

His films illuminate the largely overlooked history of Japanese Americans in Hawaii during WWII. By preserving these firsthand accounts and sharing them through film screenings, educational programs and community discussions, Kawamoto has helped to ensure that this history is neither forgotten nor overlooked.

Among other National Convention highlights, JACL will be hosting an afterparty featuring the SLANT Performance Group, the acclaimed trio of Richard Ebihara, Wayland Quintero and Perry Yung, known for blending music, theater, humor and dance with social activism.

Through original music featuring bamboo flutes, drums, gongs, harmonica and guitars, SLANT brings Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander stories to life. Their performances honor pivotal moments such as the incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII, the heroism of the 442nd Regiment, the struggle to save San Francisco’s International Hotel and the movement for justice for Vincent Chin. They also celebrate cultural pioneers, uplift diverse communities and share deeply human stories of resilience, family and hope.

This special performance will take place on Aug. 1 following the conclusion of the Sayonara Gala at 8:30 p.m. Convention attendees with a ticket for the Sayonara Gala will receive a free entry to the afterparty event. Those without a gala ticket can purchase an afterparty ticket for $20 on the JACL convention website (https://whova.com/portal/registration/kNGwpOVaZ-tb15xmFvuD/).

For more information on the upcoming JACL National Convention, visit https://jacl.org/2026-national-convention.