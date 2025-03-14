JACL Calls for Immediate Restoration of 100th/442nd History to the Army Website

Move seen as erasure of ‘heroic legacy’

of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

By P.C. Staff

The Japanese American Citizens League has called on the Army to return to its website pages “honoring the history and accomplishments” of World War II’s 100th Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team — a segregated unit comprised mostly of Japanese Americans that fought Axis powers in Europe and North Africa — that appear to have been removed.

According to a published news report, the URL for the website’s page about the 442nd now redirects to army.mil.

The 442nd was comprised mostly of Nisei from the then-territory of Hawaii and the mainland, the latter of whom volunteered or were drafted from federally operated concentration camps that held ethnic Japanese, most of whom were U.S. citizens who had been forcibly removed from the West Coast.

To date, the 442nd remains the most-highly decorated military unit in American history for size and length of service, having won several Presidential Unit Citations and to its members, more than 20 Medals of Honor.

In its statement, JACL said, “The removal of their history from the Army’s website is not just an administrative decision — it is an attempt to erase the legacy of thousands of soldiers who gave everything for a country that doubted them.”

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration in his second term as president, he issued several controversial directives in the form of executive orders. One such directive barred so-called DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, programs from the federal government and military.

Similar to the removal of the history of the 442nd from the Army’s site, the Air Force had also suspended use of materials in its basic training class on the Tuskegee Airmen, which was comprised of African Americans and was similarly segregated, and the Women Airforce Service Pilots or WASPs, both of which were also from WWII. Mention of the Tuskegee Airmen and WASPs was later reinstated, but with all DEI references excised.

In its statement, JACL said, “The JACL calls on Defense Secretary Hegseth to order the immediate return of these invaluable resources to their original state on the Army’s website. Failing to do so erases the heroic legacy and heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the armed forces and dishonors their distinguished service.”

The Pacific Citizen reached out to the Army regarding the changes to its website and received the following statement from Army spokesperson Christopher Surridge: “Content on the 442nd Infantry Regiment and Nisei Soldiers were featured on the Army’s Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders heritage webpage, which has been taken down in accordance with Presidential Executive Orders and OSD guidance. Articles related to the 442nd Infantry Regiment will be republished once we have had the opportunity to redesign and reorganize content to better align with current guidance. For more information, please visit Digital Content Refresh.”