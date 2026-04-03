“No Kings” demonstrations were held across the country on March 28, with attendees rallying against President Trump’s policies, the rising cost of living in the U.S. and the current war with Iran. Throughout the day, crowds gathered to march, sing and wave flags in major cities throughout the U.S. Among them were several JACL chapters, including Florin-Sacramento Valley and Mount Olympus.

In Sacramento, more than 50 members, friends and allies convened at the Sacramento “No Kings” Rally following a prerally gathering and march to the state capitol building led by Iwa Daiko drummers, according to Andy Noguchi, co-president of Florin JACL-Sacramento Valley.

The chapter’s contingent included Florin JACL-SV, Parkview Presbyterian Church, Physicians for Social Responsibility, Iwa Daiko and youth reps.

In Utah, the Mount Olympus chapter gathered at a “No Kings” rally at the state capitol building and were joined by former JACL National Executive Director and President Floyd Mori.

The chapter also participated in an anti-ICE protest at the governor’s mansion in March following the opening of an ICE detention center in Salt Lake City.

And on Jan. 27, in a vote of 30-10, the California Senate passed Sen. Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) bill SB 747, the No Kings Act, a first-in-the-nation legislation to hold “ICE, Border Patrol and other federal officers accountable for lawless behavior, closing a legal loophole that holds federal officers to a different standard than state and local law enforcement for constitutional violations.”

“These agents must face real consequences for terrorizing our communities,” said Wiener.

The vote makes the “California Senate the first legislative body in the country to pass the groundbreaking ICE accountability legislation.” The bill heads next to the Assembly.