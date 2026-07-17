The honor recognizes the graphic novel

‘But Where Are You REALLY FROM?’

By JACL D.C. Chapter

The JACL D.C. chapter has been recognized by the American Association for State and Local History with its most prestigious honor, the Albert B. Corey Award, for the graphic novel “But Where Are You REALLY FROM? Teaching the Next Generation About Japanese American History.”

For more than 80 years, the AASLH has given Leadership in History Awards to encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation and interpretation of state and local history to make the past more meaningful to all people. The Albert B. Corey Award recognizes projects that best display the qualities of “vigor, scholarship and imagination,” according to the AASLH.

The D.C. chapter’s graphic novel is a project spearheaded by Linda Sato Adams, Janice Nakano Faden and Stephanie Miyeko Rowe. It examines the history and contributions of Japanese Americans, helping students recognize themselves as part of the broader American story. It also explores a historical injustice to build awareness and prevent similar harm in the future.

The novel also addresses the Japanese American experience of immigration and arrival; early work at laborers; the challenges of racism, wartime incarceration and military heroism; and the anti-Asian hate that is present today. It was developed to support the Montgomery County, Md., Public Schools fifth-grade social studies curriculum, which was launched in 2024. Since then, the novel has been distributed digitally to every MCPS elementary school.

Currently, a virtual museum is being developed in association with the project so that students, teachers and community members can easily access the educational materials. Additional plans include translating the book for elementary immersion schools into Chinese, French and Spanish.

To purchase the graphic novel, visit https://www.jacl-dc.org/graphic-novel.