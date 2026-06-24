JACL Expresses Disappointment with SCOTUS Rulings

Pair of 6-3 decisions allow White House

to block asylum seekers, let DHS revoke TPS.

By P.C. Staff

Invoking “The New Colossus” poem, the Japanese American Citizens League issued a statement today expressing its disappointment with a pair of related, ideologically bifurcated Supreme Court decisions favoring White House policy on immigration.

The decisions — both with a 6-3 breakdown — were in the cases of Mullin v. Doe and Mullin v. Al Otro Lado.

In the former the high court removed from courts the authority to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from ending temporary protected status for some 350,00 Haitians, 6,000 Syrians and other groups now living in the United States.

In the latter, the Supreme Court affirmed the White House’s assertion that migrants may be blocked from entering United States territory, thus preventing them from being able to apply for asylum.

The two paragraph statement from JACL reads as follows.

The words engraved on the Statue of Liberty state, “ Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” Today’s Supreme Court decisions have contradicted this engraved promise, an iconic and eternal symbol of the American people that has come to define our kindness and acceptance of others. Instead, it has created conditions around acceptance and allowed outright denial to those seeking safety and refuge.

JACL is disappointed in the Supreme Court’s rulings in both the Mullin v. Doe and Mullin v. Al Otro Lado cases. Our organization was founded on protecting civil rights and respect for each other’s cultures, traditions, and values. We believe that it’s these differences, these struggles, that make America great. Despite these rulings, our own struggles have shown that the American people will persevere, demonstrating that we are a welcoming country and will stand by what is carved onto the great statue of Lady Liberty.