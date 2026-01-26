Organization calls for independent inquiry over the actions taken by Dept. of Homeland Security.

By P.C. Staff

The Washington office of the Japanese American Citizens League issued a statement Jan. 26 after a second person in Minneapolis was killed on Jan. 24 by federal officers in a 17-day span.

In its statement, JACL said it was “outraged” by the fatalities that took place during protests and called on the legislative and judicial branches of the federal government to check the executive branch’s “overreach” and “rein in an out-of-control” Department of Homeland Security. Also called for was an independent investigation by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division into all “use-of-force incidents involving federal immigration authorities.”

The first of the two Minneapolis fatalities in question took place Jan. 7 with the shooting death of Renee Good, 37, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross. (See tinyurl.com/4dzx7ehz)

The second fatal incident involved a Customs and Border Patrol agent who shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, on Jan. 24. (tinyurl.com/y2hju88p.)

The federal government has sought to control the narrative of what occurred by calling the victims “domestic terrorists” and claiming the two deceased persons were responsible for their deaths by acting in a violent or dangerous manner, despite recorded video and other accounts contradicting those claims.

Twin Cities JACL Chapter President Vinicius Taguchi was quoted as stating: “Yet again, Minneapolis has found itself in the national spotlight for a tragedy at the hands of ‘law enforcement.’ The stories we hear in the news capture just a fraction of the real fear and danger felt every day by people just trying to live their lives. I hope it has become painfully clear that we are all in danger when human rights are violated, and the most vulnerable among us are being rounded up.”

The JACL’s statement contained several bullet points listing its demands and suggestions, as well as several ways to take action with regard to the recent events in Minnesota.

To read the entire statement, visit tinyurl.com/3c2jrsr8.