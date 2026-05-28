Interim ED Saki Mori to stay on temporarily during transition.

By P.C. Staff.

The Japanese American Citizens League has tapped Lilly Simmering to serve as its executive director. Her first day in the role began May 26.

Simmering succeeds Saki Mori, who was hired as the interim ED in September. (Sept. 19, 2025 Pacific Citizen, tinyurl.com/5y5dp2sj) She took on the interim role following the departure of former JACL Executive Director David Inoue last July. (July 4, 2025 Pacific Citizen, tinyurl.com/3adamehf)

Prior to becoming JACL’s ED, Simmering had served as deputy county executive officer for California’s Orange County.

On behalf of the organization, JACL National President Larry Oda in its statement said, “We are proud to welcome Lilly Simmering as JACL’s next executive director. Lilly has led through complexity with clarity, courage, and accountability. These qualities are deeply important for JACL’s next chapter.”

In the same JACL statement, Simmering said, “I am truly humbled to be entrusted with leading such a prestigious organization as JACL. As a first-generation Hmong American, my community has long looked to the Japanese American community for inspiration and guidance on succeeding in a country where we are not the majority.

“Being part of JACL at this moment in time is still astounding to me. I hope to bring my years of government, policy, and leadership experience to ensure that JACL not only reaches its 100th year with pride and honor, but continues to blaze trails for the AAPI community for generations to come.”

The link to JACL’s announcement can be found here.

JACL will hold its National Convention this July in Las Vegas. It will mark its centennial in 2029.