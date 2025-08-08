JACL National Board Acts in Albuquerque

Breaking Good: Five-member Social Justice Action Committee OK’d at N.M. convention.

By P.C. Staff

At what JACL National Board President Larry Oda described as an “inaugural workshop only” JACL National Convention in Albuquerque, N.M., the JACL National Board nevertheless conducted JACL business beyond pro forma roll call and board member reports with the July 20 adoption of a resolution to create the Social Justice Action Committee.

Introduced by NCWNP JACL District Gov. Carol Kawase, the purpose of the newly formed committee is to streamline JACL’s response time with regard to such tasks as filing amicus briefs, joining advocacy letters and acting on behalf of the National JACL. (To read the resolution, click here.)

The impetus for the committee, an ad hoc five-member team, can be traced to JACL’s recent efforts regarding the current administration’s abuse of the Alien Enemies Act and challenges to birthright citizenship guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.

Among other activities, the new committee’s focus would also encompass challenging the revival of alien land laws and continue JACL’s support for African American reparations for slavery.

The Social Justice Action Committee is comprised of attorneys Naoko Fujii (committee chair), Daniel Mayeda, Natsu Taylor Saito and Peggy Nagae, with fifth member Kawase serving as a liaison to the JACL National Board. (To read more about each member of the SJAC, click here.)

Discussed at the July 17 National Board that preceded both the convention and the July 20 postconvention follow-up was the status of the donation-based Alien Enemies Act Fund, dedicated to funding: 1) legal challenges related to the Alien Enemies Act and similar laws; 2) legislative advocacy efforts (e.g., the Neighbors Not Enemies Act); 3) advocacy efforts to repeal the Alien Enemies Act; 4) related public education and internships; and 5) financial support for the JACL, chapters, and members facing retaliation. It was reported that the restricted account had collected about $2,000 in donations. (To learn more about the JACL’s position on the Alien Enemies Act, visit jacl.org/alien-enemies-act .)

In other news from Albuquerque, the headcount of conventiongoers was reported at 230 in attendance. The convention will also likely post a loss of about $150,000 according to preliminary figures.