JACL National Board Makes Cuts

The organization undergoes another round of staff layoffs.

By JACL National

On Feb. 15, the JACL National Board made the decision to implement an emergency expenditure reduction plan that includes the layoff of three national staff members. This decision was made based on updated financial projections and an evaluation of National JACL programs.

These actions were taken after deep consultation and reflect the challenging landscape for membership-based nonprofits alongside rising personnel and program costs. This decision was necessary based on the board’s fiduciary duty as stewards of JACL.

The JACL National Board expresses its gratitude and appreciation to the staff for their service and dedication to JACL’s mission. Their hard work over a combined 40 years of service has advanced the JACL and the community at large.

Despite these challenges, the board is determined to secure the future of JACL and continue its mission to defend civil rights and support democracy.