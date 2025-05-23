JACL Shocked by Slayings of 2 Israeli Embassy Staffers

WASHINGTON — The Japanese American Citizens League released a statement on May 23 expressing its dismay regarding the May 21 slayings of two Israeli Embassy staff members, identified as Sarah Milgrim — a U.S. citizen — and Yaron Lischinsky. The pair were reportedly on the verge of getting engaged to be married.

They were shot and killed outside of an American Jewish Committee event for young professionals at the Capital Jewish Museum in downtown Washington, D.C.

Police arrested the suspected gunman, Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, at the scene. According to published reports, the alleged perpetrator confessed to the crime and shouted “free, free Palestine” before being taken into custody.

In its statement, the JACL said it was “deeply disturbed by this blatant act of antisemitism,” adding, “In recent years, and especially since the attack on Oct. 7, 2023, there has been a well-documented rise in antisemitism in the United States. According to the AJC’s 2024 report, 41% of young American Jews, ages 18-29, said they have been the target of antisemitism at least once in the past 12 months.”