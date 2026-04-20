JAMP Makes Transition Into New Chapter

The nonprofit will now function as an all-volunteer organization.

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages, a nonprofit dedicated to education, remembrance and community building around Japanese American history, announced April 15 that it will transition to an all-volunteer organizational model, effective May 1. As part of this change, Executive Director Kimiko Marr and Nicole Tanner will conclude their paid staff roles with the organization.

The transition marks the end of an era for an organization with roots stretching back to 2016, when Marr and Co-Founder Marissa Fujimoto began recording oral histories at pilgrimages to Japanese American incarceration sites.

What started as a grassroots documentation effort grew, over nearly a decade, into a nationally recognized virtual community connecting Japanese Americans across generations and geographies — formally incorporating as a nonprofit in 2023. Tanner’s contributions were instrumental in shaping JAMP’s operations thoughout that journey.

“The high quality and wide range of work that JAMP does is a direct result of the knowledge and passion that Kimiko and Nicole have put into this organization,” said Ian Martyn, secretary of the JAMP board of directors. “They have built an incredible foundation upon which we continue this important work. JAMP has led me — and so many others — to places of discovery about Japanese American identity and family history that would not have been possible without their dedication.”

The move to an all-volunteer model comes after sustained efforts to secure ongoing funding fell short.

“Traditional sources of support for JAMP’s work, like grants, have not come through as we had hoped,” said Amanda Roper, JAMP treasurer. “This is a transition we make with a heavy heart — but also with deep gratitude for everything Kimiko and Nicole have built.”

JAMP will continue its mission through a dedicated volunteer board and community of supporters, sustaining its programming, educational resources and commemorative events. The organization remains committed to bridging generations and keeping Japanese American history, culture and community vibrant and accessible.

To learn more about JAMP or to get involved as a volunteer, visit www.jampilgrimages.org or follow JAMP on social media.