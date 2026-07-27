Japanese American U.S. Population Interactive Map

By Daigo Fujiwara-Smith, P.C. Editorial Board Co-Chair

Where do Japanese Americans call home today? From historic communities on the West Coast to growing populations across the Midwest, South and East Coast, the Japanese American narrative continues to grow.

To answer this question, the Pacific Citizen turned to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 2020-24 five-year estimates, the most-detailed population data available down to the neighborhood level. Its findings offer a fascinating look at where Japanese Americans live across the country, revealing new connections and the evolving footprint of this proud and vibrant community.

According to the data, there are 1,680,520 Japanese Americans, about 0.5 percent of the U.S. population. When the P.C. references “Japanese American,” it counts as anyone who identifies as Japanese, alone or in combination with one or more other racial or ethnic groups, on the ACS. It includes people of full and mixed Japanese descent.

The ACS is an ongoing Census Bureau survey, separate from the once-a-decade census headcount. It samples about 3.5 million households a year to estimate figures for the full population. Five-year estimates pool five years of responses (2020-24), which make reliable data possible for smaller populations and smaller geographies, such as a census tract, relatively permanent statistical area, typically home to about 4,000 people, shown here when you zoom into the map.

Whether you’re curious about your own hometown or interested in discovering where Japanese American communities are thriving, this interactive map, exclusive to the Pacific Citizen, offers a new perspective on the nation’s ever-changing landscape.

Enjoy exploring the map. Tell us what you think!