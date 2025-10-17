Legal-Ease An Attorney’s Perspective: Safety Features for Older Drivers

According to AARP, the average age that people give up driving is 75. But not everyone who turns 75 is willing to hand over the keys. According to AAA, age doesn’t necessarily determine your fitness behind the wheel. Yet, declining reflexes, judgment or vision can signal that it’s time to give up your car keys.

Aimee Cox, research associate at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, says “older drivers tend to have older model cars that don’t have improved technology, which could also put them at greater risk.” If your children are telling you that you shouldn’t drive anymore, there is something you can do if you want to keep your “independence” — purchase a NEW car with assistive technologies that will keep you safer behind the wheel.

Today’s cars have safety systems and features that help you steer, navigate and respond to rapidly changing road conditions. These new cars stand out because they’re easy to get in and out of, have seats that support you even on longer trips and offer technology that’s intuitive rather than overwhelming. Simply put, when it comes to helping older adults stay independent, technology can be your greatest asset.

Following are some technological features found in many of today’s cars and SUVs (from a Harvard Special Report on Aging in Place) that make it safer, easier and more comfortable for senior drivers:

Power seats adjust to help you get into and out of the car.

Keyless entry and pushbutton start help you unlock and start your car without fumbling with a key.

A back-up camera detects oncoming traffic and pedestrians you might not be able to see.

Blind spot detection notifies you of cars and other obstacles in your way before you change lanes.

Lane departure warning alerts you if you’re drifting into another lane.

A forward collision system brakes for you if you’re approaching another car too quickly.

Adaptive cruise control automatically keeps your car at a set speed on the highway and brakes or accelerates to accommodate the traffic in front of you.

A high-contrast instrument panel makes your speed, odometer and other indicators easier to see.

Unfortunately, almost 90 percent of older drivers don’t take advantage of these modifications, according to a 2017 study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Yet, these simple adaptations could reduce your risk of being in a crash. In addition to the features that come standard on your vehicle, you can add safety accessories, such as pedal extensions, riser seat cushions and steering wheel covers.

To help you find the vehicle with the safety features you need, AAA has created an online tool called “Smart Features for Older Drivers” (www.seniordriving.aaa.com). It breaks down car accessories by need.

“Too much work,” you say. No problem. US News has already done the research and published an article called “Best Cars for Older Drivers in 2025” (July 18, 2025, www.usnews.com/cars-trucks).

The following seven vehicles had the highest overall ratings (all 9+ out of 10):

2025 Toyota Camry (Sedan): $28,700-$45,000 | Overall Score: 9.6/10 “Toyota’s most popular sedan features user-friendly technology like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with an updated touch screen for easier operation compared to the previous generation.” 2025 Honda Accord (Sedan): $28,295-$40,450 | Overall Score: 9.3/10 “User-friendly tech includes a clear touch screen and smooth smart phone pairing.” 2025 Genesis GV70 (SUV): $47,985-$75,565 | Overall Score: 9.2/10 “A massive 27-inch-wide touch screen that unifies the gauge cluster and infotainment, all while keeping its comfort, reliability and upscale vibes intact.” 2025 Mazda CX-5 (SUV): $28,770-$40,000 | Overall Score: 9.2/10 “Advanced features like adaptive cruise control make things safer behind the wheel.” 2025 Kia Soul (Compact SUV): $20,490-$25,000 | Overall Score: 9.2/10 “It’s ideal for senior drivers. This Kia’s compact size simplifies parking, and the tall roofline allows for an expansive cabin and cargo bay.” 2025 Honda Civic (Sedan): $24,250-$45,000 | Overall Score: 9.2/10 “Offers older drivers a mix of thoughtful touches, including a low step in height, clear gauges and a decently comfortable ride.” 2025 Subaru Outback (SUV): $29,010-$48,000 | Overall Score: 9.1/10 “A ride height that’s easy to step into and out of, along with supportive seats that reduce fatigue on longer drives.”

In conclusion, I’ve saved the best information for last: According to a 2024 study by AARP, “The No. 1 safety feature with a proven track record of reducing the occurrence and severity of crashes is an automatic emergency braking system that uses a combination of cameras and radar to monitor the road ahead. These systems can prevent about half of all rear-end crashes by triggering alerts and then automatically hitting the brakes when necessary.”

Safe travels.

Judd Matsunaga is the founding attorney of Elder Law Services of California, a law firm that specializes in Medi-Cal Planning, Estate Planning and Probate.