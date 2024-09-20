Legal-Ease — An Attorney’s Perspective: Want To Live Longer?

According to a new study, owning a dog is linked to a longer life. Dogs are constant, nonjudgmental companions and loyal allies. The research, published in Scientific Reports, is the latest in a growing body of research suggesting that canine companions may be good for human health — especially for people who live alone ( https://time.com/5028171/health-benefits-owning-dog / ).

There are many ways in which dogs enrich our lives and contribute to healthier lifestyles. First of all, they boost your physical activity level. Dogs, of course, need to be walked, which offers an incentive for getting outside and walking yourself, even for short spurts. Numerous studies have shown that having a dog leads to a more active lifestyle and that dog owners are more likely to achieve recommended exercise levels than nonowners.

Pets (dogs and cats) provide companionship, emotional support and an opportunity to care for something other than ourselves. Dogs can listen to the same stories repeatedly and still wag their tails with delight while hearing the voice of their owner. The reciprocal relationship between people and pets is simple and based on unconditional love, affection, fun and joy.

Dogs improve the lives of the elderly. Having a pet to care for helps seniors fill the long hours of the day that used to be devoted to family responsibilities and work. It gives them a reason to get out of bed and adds structure to their day, centering around pet mealtimes and walking schedules. Plus, as they tend to their animal companions, seniors are reminded to take care of themselves.

Dogs provide a sense of safety, protection and love. They help you be calmer, more mindful and less stressed in your life. Walking with your dog puts you more in touch with nature and helps you focus on the here and now, pushing worries away. They also make you more social and less isolated. Dogs can provide the opportunity to socialize with people every day, especially if you go to a dog park, walk your dog in a neighborhood or take your dog with you on errands. And because having a dog also requires that you go out into the world on a regular basis, dog owners tend to be less isolated than nonowners, especially as they age.

In addition, “It’s also possible — and very likely — that pets may provide an immune-boosting effect on its owner’s microbiome. Studies have also suggested that dog owners have lower reactivity to stress and faster recovery of blood pressure following stressful events.

But what if you can’t own a pet because you live in a retirement community that doesn’t allow pets? There are some other challenges that should be considered before adopting a pet. You may not feel up to the 10- to 15-year commitment of adopting a pet. Or, you may not be able to afford to feed a pet and take it to the vet and pay for unexpected veterinary bills, which can add a new element of financial stress for seniors and their families. Seniors need to have a support system in place to take care of their pet in case they suddenly need to leave home for travel or an emergency.

The good news is that there are many ways to incorporate the joys of interacting with a dog into your life without having to take one home with you on a permanent basis.

If you have a senior suffering from dementia or predementia, groundbreaking technology is offering a solution to fight against loneliness. Robotic animals can effectively mimic the health benefits of live animal companions for seniors with dementia, without the associated burden of care, expense or potential safety issues. Peer-reviewed studies show robotic animals can reduce the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia and reduce the need for dangerous psychotropic medications.

Here’s some better news: Although there are several robotic dogs available on the market (of various price ranges), there is one that stands out — Tombot Jennie. Tom Stevens, Tombot’s CEO and co-founder, teamed up with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop after his mother had to give up her dog after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia.

The experts at Creature Shop rose to the challenge by crafting a hyperrealistic companion robot puppy that seniors with dementia absolutely love.

Understanding a senior’s need for companionship and strong preferences for appearance, feel and behaviors, Tombot Jennie resembles a 15-pound Labrador puppy and includes dozens of internal sensors, allowing her to wag her tail when petted, respond to voice commands and perk up and bark when asked if she wants a treat. Tombot Jennie looks, feels and behaves much like a real puppy — minus the floor-wetting.

Tombot Puppies help individuals, families and communities cope with health adversities. Touch sensors allow her to react to you based on how and where she is being touched. Voice activation software enables your Tombot Puppy to react to your commands.

Just like your smartphone, you can recharge your Tombot Puppy by simply plugging it in overnight. Tombot comes with a free smartphone app that allows you to name your Puppy, customize its functionality and track user interactions on a day-to-day basis.

Finally, according to the website ( www.tombot.com ), you can reserve your Tombot Jennie, as they have sold out their first litter.