Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Voting matters. Voting is always necessary, however, various elections in 2024 may be the most critical in history. Voting is the foundation of our democracy, and democracy may be on the line.

Let’s not repeat the primary of 2016 when some voters abstained from voting because their candidate was not on the ballot. Uncertainty about the candidates or impact of a ballot resolution is not a reason to refrain from voting. Become informed about the candidates and the issues that affect your family, community and country.

A recent poll released by NBC News on April 20, 2024, indicated that interest in voting is lower than in the past 20 years. Sixty-four percent of Americans state they have a high interest in the November election compared with 77 percent in 2020.

Although, a recent Harvard poll indicates that nationwide, more than half of young Americans, ages 18-24, stated they will definitely vote in 2024 elections.

Voting impacts every area of our lives, including: education; climate change and environmental protection; representation in all levels of decision-making, including the Supreme Court; housing and homelessness; health care; reproductive choice; immigration; civil rights and social/racial equity; LGBTQIA+ equity; the disabled; the elderly; the criminal justice system; gun control; tax equality; the economy; and international affairs.

Voting is not just for the next four years, it’s for our children and those who come after us. It’s for intergenerational social justice. Voting is our civil right, our voice for the future and a safe and sustainable planet.

For information on voting rights and election information see, APIAVote at https://apiavote.org .

Sincerely,

Gail Yamamoto Seymour and NCWNPD Civil Rights Committee