Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

It’s with extremely high interest that I read the commentary by Ron Ikejiri regarding the future of the JACL (May 15-June 5, 2026, Pacific Citizen). As the president of the Greater Los Angeles JACL, we at the chapter level have not been informed of the full extent of the financial and membership challenges of the organization.

The National Board has a fiduciary duty to be transparent. We at the chapter level have not seen the audited financials for the JACL for over five years. Why? The National Board has not adopted a strategic plan, even though it is required by the Bylaws and Constitution to do so. Why not?

How many new members and what kinds of membership efforts are being conducted by the JACL vp of membership and our paid staff to increase membership? This kind of information would be helpful at the chapter level so that we can be informed and help increase membership.

Why are people criticizing the importance of the Pacific Citizen newspaper? It is the main communication tool of the organization and creates revenue.

Chapters are willing to work with JACL National’s programs and initiatives. But, the lack of transparency hurts confidence in the organization. Let’s work to restore faith in our JACL and its future.

Sincerely,

Mitchell Matsumura

President, Greater Los Angeles JACL