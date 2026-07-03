Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

It is time for change. As president of the South Bay chapter and an active member of the JACL within the Pacific Southwest District Council, I believe it is time for our organization to refocus on its core mission: advocacy.

As the oldest — though no longer the largest — Asian American civil and human rights organization in the United States, we have a responsibility to honor the legacy of the Issei and Nisei by preparing the next generation to understand, defend and exercise their constitutional rights.

Recent events have shown that these rights cannot be taken for granted. At this JACL Convention, I hope we will rise to the challenge by renewing our commitment to the advocacy that has defined our organization and ensuring that future generations are ready to protect the freedoms entrusted to them.

Sincerely,

Kent Kawai

President, South Bay JACL