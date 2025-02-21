Manzanar Committee Announces 56th Annual Pilgrimage

The April 26 event will also feature the

Ireichō Book of Names interactive memorial monument.

LOS ANGELES — The Manzanar Committee has announced that the 56th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage is scheduled for April 26 at the Manzanar National Historic Site. This year’s theme is “Truth, Justice and Democracy.” In addition, as part of the pilgrimage, Irei Project representatives will present the interactive memorial Ireichō Book of Names, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to memorializing people of Japanese ancestry who were forcibly incarcerated during World War II.

People attending the pilgrimage are encouraged to memorialize those who were incarcerated by placing a hanko (stamp) below the names of family members, friends and others imprisoned in the camps. Time to stamp a name in memory of those incarcerated in camp in the Ireichō will be available by appointment only at https://bit.ly/ireicho .

“The annual Manzanar Pilgrimage is a reminder of the strength and determination of the Japanese American community and the importance of preserving our history,” said Manzanar Committee Co-Chair Bruce Embrey. “We are honored that Rev. Duncan Williams is bringing the Irei Project to this sacred space to continue our commitment to remembrance, healing and education.”

Manzanar was the first of the 10 American concentration camps in which more than 125,000 Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents were unjustly incarcerated during WWII.

For the event’s daytime pilgrimage program, cultural performances will begin at 11:30 a.m., while the main portion of the program begins at Noon and runs until 2 p.m. The 2025 Manzanar at Dusk program will also be held following the 56th Annual Pilgrimage beginning at 5 p.m. Now in its 27th year, it is co-sponsored by the Nikkei Student Unions at California Polytechnic University, Pomona; California State University, Fullerton; California State University, Long Beach; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Riverside; and the University of California, San Diego.

Bus transportation is available to the pilgrimage from Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo and Gardena. Buses will also take participants to the Visitor Center at the Manzanar National Historic Site following the pilgrimage afternoon program and will return to Southern California that evening. Anyone wishing to attend the Manzanar at Dusk program that evening should make other transportation arrangements.

Reservations for bus transportation will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Complimentary fares are available for those who were incarcerated at any of the former American concentration camps or other confinement sites during WWII.