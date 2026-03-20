Manzanar Pilgrimage Set for April 25

LOS ANGELES — The Manzanar Committee has announced that the 57th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage will take place on April 25 at the Manzanar National Historic Site.

This year’s theme, “Lessons From Manzanar: Vigilance Is the Price of Democracy,” will explore the lessons of the World War II incarceration in the context of the current political climate.

“The significance of our annual Manzanar Pilgrimage has never been greater than it is today. As the assault on our democracy, the militarization of our cities and the building of massive concentration camps unfolds, we need to come together like we did during the Redress Movement and fight for our democracy,” said Manzanar Co-Chair Bruce Embrey. “My mother, the late Sue Kunitomi Embrey, always reminded us that democracy was fragile, so we must make every effort to protect it when we recognize injustice.”

The Manzanar Pilgrimage draws thousands annually, including hundreds of college students from Nikkei Student Unions in California, families of camp survivors and many others interested in history and social justice.

In the evening, students will gather with community members to discuss the impact of WWII incarceration at the Manzanar at Dusk program, set to take place at Lone Pine High School at 5 p.m.

Buses to the 2026 Manzanar Pilgrimage are now available. Reservations for bus transportation will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Complimentary rides are available for those who were incarcerated at any of the former U.S. concentration camps or other confinement sites during WWII.