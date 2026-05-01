By University of Hawaii at Manoa Athletics

PITTSBURGH — Record-breaking Hawaii kicker Kansei Matsuzawa, affectionately known as “The Tokyo Toe,” signed an undrafted free agent contract with the La Vegas Raiders on April 25.

Matsuzawa’s signing marks the culmination of one of the most incredible stories in college football. A native of the Tokyo area and a former high school soccer player, Matsuzawa did not begin kicking until age 20 after attending an NFL game during a trip to the U.S.

Driven to pursue the sport, he taught himself the mechanics of kicking by watching YouTube videos, eventually earning an opportunity at Hocking College in Ohio before joining Hawaii as a walk-on prior to the 2023 season.

During his time at Hawaii, Matsuzawa completely rewrote the program’s record books. In his stellar 2025 senior season, he made 27 of 29 field goals, setting a new single-season school record and finishing second in the nation in made field goals. He tied a 43-year-old FBS record by making 25 consecutive field goals to start the season.

Overall, Matsuzawa connected on 26 consecutive field goals stretching from the end of 2024 through November 2025. He leaves Hawaii as the most accurate kicker in program history, boasting a career field goal percentage of .867 (39-of-45).

His on-field dominance earned him unprecedented recognition. Matsuzawa became the first Consensus All-American in Hawaii program history.