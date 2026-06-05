L.A.’s Japanese American





community gathers to honor its fallen ranks.



By P.C. Staff

Solemnity and gratitude were the bywords in Little Tokyo on a pleasant May 23 Memorial Day Service honoring Japanese American members of the U.S. Armed Forces who died in service to their nation.

“We honor their service. We honor their sacrifice,” said William Fujioka, chair of the Japanese American National Museum board of trustees.

Held in front of the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center and its adjacent Japanese American National War Memorial Court and its polished black granite slabs engraved with the too-many names of Japanese Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in war, the event was co-sponsored by the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance, JACCC, Go for Broke National Education Center, JANM, Little Tokyo Service Center and Keiro.

The ceremony included several floral tributes to the fallen and their survivors, and the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America” was by vocalist Candice Shikai. Pastor Nick Tawa of Palos Verdes Baptist Church gave the invocation, and Rev. Miyuki Nagamine, Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, gave the benediction.

Serving as mistress of ceremonies was VMCA’s Sharon Wada Maeda. Koyasan Temple Boy Scout Troop 379 bugler Gael Plazola played “Assembly” and “Taps,” and the troop’s John Asai led his fellow scouts and the assembled in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

As in years past, the presentation and retiring of the colors was conducted by Redondo Union High School Marine Corps Jr. ROTC, led by 1st Sgt Steve Mick (USMC, Ret.). Later in the program, Mick was honored by the event’s producers for his past support and leadership of the RUHSMC Jr. ROTC with a certificate of appreciation and a 15th-century wakizashi (short sword).

Keynote speaker Mayumi Kimura, deputy secretary of women veterans at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, said: “To the Gold Star families here today, your loved ones are remembered. Their sacrifices live on in this community, on those walls, and in all of us … To the veterans here today, your example continues to guide our future generation. Your courage did not end with your service. We carry it forward.”

Representing veterans groups and other organizations that participated in the event included Steve Moriyama, commander, VFW 4th District Gardena Post 1961; David Miyoshi, VFW Kazuo Masuda Post 3670; Keith Kawamoto, American Legion Sadao Munemori Post 321; Lt. Robert Yoshioka, Coast Guard, Japanese American Veterans Assn.; George Tanaka, board chair, GFBNEC; Patricia Wyatt, president and CEO, JACCC; Beverly Ito, president and CEO, Keiro; Tadao Suzuki, co-executive director, LTSC; Robert Horsting, vp, VMCA; Tom Nakagiri, Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, Adopt A Vietnam War KIA Program; Don Bannai, co-president, Asian American Community Media Project; Cory Hayashi, vp, Events and Programs, Nisei Week Foundation; Bryan Horsman, president, and Brian Folks, team leader, Honor Flight Southland; and Waye Osako, president, Stamp Our Story.

Prior to LTSC Deputy Director Noelle Ito giving her closing remarks, the RUHSMC Jr. ROTC performed a rifle volley. “The names we heard today represent people who fought for our freedom and gave to this community in ways that they would never fully imagine and never get to see with their own eyes,” said Ito.

“Just two blocks down the road at Judge John Aiso and Temple,” she continued, “Little Tokyo Service Center, in partnership with Go for Broke, is building 248 units of affordable housing that includes 63 units set aside for homeless veterans. It’s LTSC’s first project dedicated for veterans. This is just one way to say thank you. This is how we show up for those who showed up for us.”