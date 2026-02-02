Murder Charges for Son of Jean & David Lin

Police say Patrick Lin killed his parents at their home; father had served as JACL national president.

By P.C. Staff

New Jersey authorities have announced that Patrick J. Lin, 37, was charged Jan. 16 with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for the 2025 slayings of his parents, Jean and David Lin, both 69, of Hillsborough Township, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2025 Pacific Citizen)

David Lin had served as JACL national board president from 2012-14 and was the organization’s first person of Chinese ancestry to hold that office. (Aug. 17, 2012 Pacific Citizen) He was re-elected to serve a second biennial term in 2014.

Newly published reports revealed the extent of the damage the Lins sustained. Initial reports stated the cause of death for both was the result of “blunt force trauma to the head.” It has now been reported that the injuries were so severe that they were “initially unidentifiable,” and the Lins’ remains had to be identified with dental records.

Another disturbing revelation, attributed to New Jersey authorities, was a so-called “wishlist,” allegedly written by Patrick Lin, with an entry stating that he wanted to “kill someone and get away with it.”

Patrick Lin remains hospitalized and is now reportedly in stable condition and under guard. He was initially listed in critical condition after police shot him at the Lins’ home on Sept. 25. The shooting occurred after two local police officers entered the premises to conduct a second welfare check on that day.

After entering the home, they encountered Patrick Lin exiting a bedroom, carrying a knife. After at least one of the officers discharged a firearm, the officers proceeded to perform first aid and called in paramedics to transport him to a local hospital. It was later that the remains of Jean and David Lin were discovered in separate bedrooms.

Whitepages.com indicate that Patrick Lin had lived at the same Cornell Trail residence at some indeterminate time, although it is not year clear whether he had been living with his parents when the slayings took place.

Pacific Citizen has reached out to for additional answers to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, who forwarded the email to the chief of detectives and the assistant prosecutors. Emails were also sent to the mayor of Hillsborough Township and the deputy chief medical examiner in an attempt to learn more details.

In the aftermath of the slayings, a David Lin Memorial JACL and OCA Leadership Fund page to raise $25,000 was created on gofundme.com. It has raised slightly more than $23,000 as of this report. It can be found at tinyurl.com/muxmc2fn.