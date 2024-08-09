News Brief: ‘Shōgun’ Headed to Primetime Emmy Showdown With 25 Nominations

Sept. 15 will be a big night for TV’s “Shōgun”: When the lineup for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmys were announced, the show — originally released on cable network FX and streaming service Hulu as a limited series but changed to a drama series when two more seasons were greenlighted following positive critical acclaim and commercial success — received the most nominations of any entry with 25.

“Shōgun’s” potential haul among the major categories: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada. Actors Tadanobu Asano, who played Kashigi Yabushige, and Takehiro Hira, as Ishido Kazunari, received noms in the category Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Among other Primetime Emmy nominations worthy of notice, Maya Erskine is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Prime Video’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Greta Lee received a nom in the category Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+); and Bowen Yang received an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nom for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” The Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on ABC.