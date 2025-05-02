News Briefs

IMF, BEA Reports: Calif. Now World’s 4th Largest Economy, Passing Japan

Recently released data from the International Monetary Fund and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that California’s gross domestic product passed Japan’s to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. IMF and BEA data pegged the Golden State’s GDP at $4.1 trillion; Japan’s GDP came in at $4.02 trillion. The top three economies in size are the U.S., China and Germany.

Pioneering Dancer George Lee, 90, Actor-Dancer Patrick Adiarte, 82, Die

The subject of the documentary “Ten Times Better” ( Pacific Citizen, May 10, 2024 ), George Lee died April 19. At the height of his career, he appeared in stage productions of “The Nutcracker” and “Flower Drum Song.” Producer Jon Funabiki noted: “When he joined us for the world premiere of ‘Ten Times Better’ in New York, we were astonished by his stamina as he participated in special events and media interviews” and that he and executive proucer Jennifer Lin were “happy that the film helped to secure his place in history.” Meantime, dancer-actor Patrick Adiarte, who also appeared in stage productions of “Flower Drum Song” and “The King and I,” as well as TV’s “M*A*S*H,” died April 15.

— P.C. Staff