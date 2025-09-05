News Briefs

Judge Rules Trump’s Use of National Guard Violated Posse Comitatus Act

Weeks after President Trump — without the consent of California Gov. Gavin Newsom — ordered to downtown Los Angeles 4,000 California National Guard troops by invoking § 12406 of Title 10 of the U.S. Code ( tinyurl.com/3zny4ynm ) and later, an additional 700 Marines, to protect federal property and personnel, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Sept. 2 ruled that the president had “violated the Posse Comitatus Act.” The 1878 federal statute proscribes the president from ordering the military to serve in a domestic police role unless authorized by Congress. Breyer’s ruling arose from the federal lawsuit filed by California that asserted Trump “unlawfully bypassed” Newsom and violated California’s sovereignty by putting the National Guard under federal control. Following the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests that began June 6 near the downtown Federal Building, police herded crowds through Little Tokyo. Overall damage estimates to property caused by protesters and subsequent cleanup in downtown Los Angeles was pegged at about $1.4 million, according to an L.A. city controller report. No specific figures just for Little Tokyo were reported. The total estimated costs caused by the protests, including additional police officers, the Los Angeles Fire Department, overtime and other city services was estimated at more than $32 million. (Related stories: tinyurl.com/mvwfr4ak and tinyurl.com/3neae7ca ) After Breyer’s ruling, the White House said it will appeal.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense FY ’26 Budget Request Is Highest Ever

Citing security threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Japan’s Ministry of Defense on Aug. 29 revealed a military budget request of $60.2 billion for FY 2026. Part of a five-year-long buildup, the 2026 request would see spending of $874.8 million for SHIELD, aka Synchronized, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Littoral Defense program, which includes unmanned aircraft, surface and underwater vessels and $207.3 million for hypersonic weaponry. Also for FY 2026, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force will become the Japan Air and Space Self-Defense Force. In related news, the Army announced it will deploy its Typhon midrange missile system to Japan for Resolute Dragon 25, a Marine Corps-led bilateral military training exercise scheduled for Sept. 11-25 across Japan, including Okinawa. Some 12,000 Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel and nearly 1,900 U.S. personnel, mostly Marines, will participate in the exercise. The Stars and Stripes newspaper reported that Japan’s Ministry of Defense said the Marine Corps will keep its MQ-9A Reaper drones on Okinawa indefinitely beyond their original yearlong deployment. Also on Okinawa’s Kadena Air Base, authorities announced the arrest of Chinese national Dai Long for entering the base via Gate 2 on suspicion of violating the Special Criminal Act for trespassing on a U.S. military facility.

PRC Criticizes Late August Taiwan Visit by American Sens. Wicker, Fischer

The two-day visit that began Aug. 29 by Sen. Roger Wicker (D–Miss.), the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, and Sen. Deb Fischer (R–Neb.) to meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, including regional security and trade, was slammed by the People’s Republic of China. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said it undermined “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and sends a gravely wrong signal to the separatist Taiwan independence forces.”

Linsanity No More: Ex-NBA Star Jeremy Lin Announces Pro Ball Retirement

The Harvard hoopster who set off the short-lived “Linsanity” craze announced his retirement as a pro basketball player on Aug. 30.

