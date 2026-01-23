News Briefs

S.F.: Manslaughter, Not Murder, for Attacker of 84-Year-Old Thai Man

A jury has found Antoine Watson, who as a 19-year-old in 2021 attacked Vicha Ratanapakdee in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood and which subsequently resulted in the 84-year-old Thai immigrant’s death, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm. Many in the local community believe that the attack was racially motivated and that a first- or second-degree murder verdict was warranted.

City of Philadelphia Sues Over Park’s Slave Memorial Removal

The lawsuit against Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and acting National Park Service Director Jessica Bowron comes after the NPS removed exhibits in Independence National Historical Parks’ President’s Home site — where George Washington lived when the city was the nation’s capital — commemorating nine slaves owned by the nation’s first president. The suit seeks to halt the display’s permanent removal.

JANM Taps New Board Members

The Japanese American National Museum has announced the addition of former IBM executive Ford Fujii to its board of trustees and artist Glenn Kaino, former Hawaii Gov. David Ige and former Nikken Global President and CEO Toshizo “Tom” Watanabe to its JANM board of governors. JANM Board of Trustees Chair Bill Fujioka said, “We look forward to working with them to tell the full story of the Japanese American community . . . and honor the legacy of generations who came before us.”

— P.C. Staff