News Briefs

5-Plus Years Prison Sentence for Pasadenan Who Made Bomb Threats

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett sentenced Nathalie Nguyen, 40, of Pasadena, Calif., to 64 months in federal prison on Feb. 4. Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in April 2025 to one count of stalking and one count of threat by interstate commerce to kill another person and damage and destroy buildings by fire and explosives, had stalked her victim and his wife, then impersonated them to further stalk staff at a U.S. consulate in Vietnam, which she threatened to bomb. Nguyen was also ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution.

Judge Sentences ‘Pig-Butchering’ Perpetrator to Nearly 4 Years in Prison

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Jan. 27 sentenced Chinese national Jingliang Su, 45, to nearly four years in federal prison for his role in swindling more than $36.9 million from victims. With several partners, Su engaged in a so-called “pig-butchering” scam, in which victims are drained of their financial assets after trust is gained by the perpetrators over a period of time via social media and dating apps. Su was also ordered to pay $26.9 million in restitution.

Irvine, Calif.-Couple Plead Guilty for Hiding Millions in Cash Transactions

A married couple from Irvine, Calif. — Alex Nguyen, 50, and Sam Nguyen, 52 — owners of Newport Gold Post Inc. in downtown Los Angeles’ Jewelry District, pleaded guilty Dec. 19, 2025, to federal criminal charges of concealing millions of dollars’ worth of cash transactions from the federal government, failing to maintain an anti-money laundering program, and using the unreported cash at other family businesses, at a casino, and for other personal expenses. After receiving millions of dollars in cash from customers, they failed to file necessary IRS paperwork. Alex Nguyen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of filing a false tax return, and Sam Nguyen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Michelle Williams Court has scheduled June 5 for sentencing hearings for the defendants. Alex Nguyen will face up to eight years in federal prison; Sam Nguyen will face up to five years in federal prison.

— P.C. Staff