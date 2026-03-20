News Briefs

Yamaha Has Georgia on Its Mind, Says ‘Sayonara’ to Southern California

The Japan-based maker of motorcycles, ATVs and snowmbiles has announced it is burning rubber for Kennesaw, Ga., from its Cypress, Calif., headquarters, according to a Los Angeles Times report. The move should be completed by the end of 2028 and will include the sale of all of its fixed assets in Cypress, including land, offices and warehouses. Yamaha Motor Co.’s U.S. subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Corp. U.S.A., acquired the land in 1978 and established the office a year later. It’s not the first Japanese vehicle maker to leave the Golden State. In 2014, Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. moved its North American headquarters to Plano, Texas, from Torrance, Calif. That was preceded in 2006, when Nissan North America decamped to Franklin, Tenn., from Gardena, Calif.

Canada’s Revived ‘Charlie Chan’ TV Series Reveals Clues for Casting

Entertainment industry trade publication Variety has reported that actors Tzi Ma, Rae Dawn Chong and Aileen Wu have joined the cast of Canada-produced TV series “Charlie Chan.” In addition to taking the starring role, Ma will also serve as an executive producer. It’s described as a “contemporary reimagining” of the Chinese detective character that was a popular 20th century movie franchise but was also controversial for casting Caucasian actors in yellowface to play the role. Also producing are Quentin Lee and Cindy Au Yeung. Lee is also serving as a showrunner with Josh Sager.

Accolades: Cannes Taps Park Chan-wook as President of ’26 Film Fest Jury

Come May 12, the “Oldboy” director will become the first Korean filmmaker to head the Cannes Film Festival jury. In other movie news, at the March 15 Academy Awards, Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” won Oscars for best animated feature and for best original song, “Golden.” The best cinematography statuette went to Autumn Durald Arkapaw for “Sinners.” Finally among accolades, on March 12 at Oakland’s Frank Ogawa Plaza, the city held a Celebration Rally for Alysa Liu, who won the women’s singles figure skating gold medal at February’s Winter Olympics and helped the U.S. win gold with Madison Chock and Ellie Kam in the women’s figure skating team event. Also at the Games, snowboarder Chloe Kim, who won gold in Beijing in 2022, won a silver medal in Italy.

— P.C. Staff