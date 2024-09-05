News Briefs

USA Gets Silver to Japan’s Gold Medal in Wheelchair Rugby at Paralympics

American Chuck Aoki (see Pacific Citizen, July 2-22, 2021) said, “I wanted this so bad for our team” after Japan won its first gold medal in wheelchair rugby on Sept. 2 at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games when it defeated Team USA 48-41.

Ex-N.Y. Governor’s Aide Charged With Being Chinese Government Agent

Linda Sun, N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s former deputy chief of staff, pleaded not guilty after being charged with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government.

— P.C. Staff