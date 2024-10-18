News Briefs

WNBA Names Nakase Valkyries Head Coach; UCLA Reappoints Osako

WNBA expansion team Golden State Valkyries on Oct. 10 named Natalie Nakase its head coach. ¶ UCLA’s Office of Strategic Communications on Oct. 2 announced the reappointment of Mary Osako to a second term as UCLA’s vice chancellor for strategic communications. ¶ The Swedish Academy named South Korean writer Han Kang the winner of its Nobel Prize in literature on Oct. 10. ¶ Former CFO of defunct law firm Girardi Keese Christopher Kazuo Kamon pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud on Oct. 11.

— P.C. Staff