News Briefs

Ex-Ohtani Interpreter Mizuhara Sentenced for Stealing Nearly $17 Million

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Ippei Mizuhara has received a sentence of 57 months in federal prison. The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodger baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty last June to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. United States District Judge John W. Holcomb ordered the disgraced former friend, adviser and de facto manager for Ohtani to surrender to federal authorities by March 24. Until then, he is free on $25,000 bond. Mizuhara illegally transferred nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account to cover his gambling debts with an illegal bookmaking operation. Holcomb also ordered Mizuhara to pay $16,975,010 in restitution to Ohtani and $1,149,400 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “Mr. Mizuhara lied, he cheated and he stole. His behavior was shameless.” As a Japanese national, Mizuhara will likely face deportation upon completion of his sentence, according to his attorney.

Meet the Beetles at LAX? CBP Says ‘You Can’t Do That’ to Stashed Bugs

The long and winding road from Japan — make that flight from Japan — came to an end for 37 live beetles that were intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport last month in a shipment arriving from Japan via air cargo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials revealed this week they had discovered the insects — valued at $1,480 — hidden inside packages of Japanese snacks, potato chips and chocolate. Despite the appeal of exotic insects to hobbyists, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles Cheryl M. Davies warned, “Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark, which damages our forests.” CBP said the beetles were turned over to USDA officials, who may donate the contraband bugs to zoos with permits — or preserve them for local insect collections. The identity of the party that shipped what appear to be, from photos on the CPB.gov website, beetles known in Japan as kabuto mushi is as yet unknown.

DoJ: 8 of 9 Charged With Smuggling Illegal Goods From China Are Arrested

Federal law enforcement arrested eight individuals in a 15-count indictment that included charges of smuggling, breaking customs seals and conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced Jan. 27. The scheme included logistic companies’ executives, warehouse owners and truck drivers who were alleged to have engaged in smuggling more than $130 million worth of counterfeit and other illegal goods from China into the United States via the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Investigators seized such contraband as counterfeit shoes, perfume, luxury handbags, apparel and watches, as well as illegal and dangerous chemicals. The ninth and lead defendant, Weijun Zheng of Diamond Bar, Calif., is at large and believed to be in the People’s Republic of China.

JACL Executive Director David Inoue Among New JANM Board of Governors

The Japanese American National Museum announced Jan. 30 additions to its boards of governors and trustees. JACL Executive Director David Inoue was among those joining JANM’s board of governors; the others are MUFG Bank Ltd.’s Shinichi Fujinami; Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii President and Executive Director Nate Gyotoku; CEO and Chair of Tony Hawaii Automotive Group Stan Masamitsu; California Humanities CEO and President Rick Noguchi; the Smithsonian Institution’s Lisa Sasaki; U.S. Bank Senior VP George Tanaka; USC Professor Duncan Ryuken Williams; and U.S.-Japan Council President and CEO Audrey Yamamoto. Joining JANM’s board of trustees is Orange County businesswoman and philanthropist Jane Fujishige Yada.

— P.C. Staff