NY/SC Adds to IDC Youth Board

By Alex Tokita, IDC Youth Rep.

The Intermountain District Council Youth Board has been going strong and is continuing to expand and evolve. Adding two new youth board members in the past few months, the board now has 11 total members. They are District Youth Chair Alex Tokita and Risa Hoshijima, Austin Joyce, Campbell Kato, Maverick Lucas, Katie Marumoto, Kimari Matsuura, Boone Nakasone, Jordan Roberson, Justin Roberson and Parker Suzuki.

The IDC board’s members all live in Utah, but it hopes to find board members and create subcommittees for both Colorado and Idaho. The board held its first event, a bowling social, on Feb. 6, and with more than 20 attendees, it was a great launch for the group.

Attendees bowled, bonded with one another and the IDC Youth Board spoke to them about the benefits of joining the JACL as members such as scholarship opportunities, community events and JACL youth programs.

Many were already signed up as members, and now the group is using the event as a first step to gain new ones.

The next event, an outdoor summer social/learning event, will be at Fairmont Park in Salt Lake City on June 13 at 7 p.m.

Members of the IDC Youth Board are excited to continue growing our youth community and supporting JACL’s mission amongst youth in the district!

For more information on joining the IDC Youth Board, email idcyouth@jacl.org.