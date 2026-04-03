P.C. Goes Digital First; Spring Campaign 2026 Is Vital Now

By P.C. Staff

The Pacific Citizen newspaper announces a new digital-first approach, marking its response to the growing, ever-evolving needs of the rapidly changing newspaper industry.

As readers increasingly look online to access the latest news information, the P.C. will feature first all articles on its website (www.pacificcitizen.org) in addition to continuing to provide its bimonthly printed edition for our dedicated readers and subscribers who prefer the traditional format they value.

We aim to meet and exceed audience expections and continue to provide important AANHPI news and JACL information that our readers have supported since the P.C.’s inception in 1929, nearly 100 years ago.

This transition is something the P.C. staff is working diligently on to ensure the timely posting online of stories, while adapting workflows to support the high standard of reporting that has defined this publication in its history. Our goal is to strengthen the connection we share with our No. 1 priority — our readers.

As the P.C. moves ahead with these important updates, we are also prioritizing our Spring Campaign fundraising initiative, as raising funds now is the lifeblood to ensuring the newspaper can continue beyond 2026, especiallly as JACL works to address its current fiscal deficit challenges and pass a new budget at its National Convention in July.

Funds raised through the P.C.’s Spring Campaign 100 percent directly support this newspaper. Donations raised pay for freelance writers, photographers and a graphic artist, vital computer and software upgrades, printing and mailing costs — all essential to ensuring that this historic publication can continue to adapt, grow and better serve future generations.

Thank you from all of us for your support. Help save the P.C.!