Guest Column: P.C.’s Spring Campaign — We Need Your Support

Dear Pacific Citizen Reader,

I wrote my first bylined story when I was a sophomore in college. It appeared in the Rafu Shimpo, the Japanese American daily newspaper in Los Angeles. The story was about a close friend of mine who had recently passed away from leukemia. He was 20.

He had lost both of his parents to cancer by the time he was 10. When he was diagnosed with cancer at age 16, he faced it with a quiet courage, fighting it into remission several times. After attending his funeral, I felt compelled to share his story — not just to honor his life, but also to remind readers of the strength and resilience found in our community. I approached the Rafu editor, and he agreed to publish it.

That experience showed me the power of ethnic media — to preserve memory, lift up unheard voices and connect us through stories that speak to our shared history and humanity. It’s what drew me to serve on the editorial board of the Pacific Citizen, and it’s what inspires our team to bring you stories that define our community.

Today, I’m writing with a sincere and urgent appeal: We need your support now more than ever.

Like many nonprofit organizations and ethnic media outlets, the JACL and Pacific Citizen are facing an extreme budget shortfall. The current deficit threatens not only the long-term sustainability of our publication, but also the people who make it possible. We are losing a beloved longtime administrative staff member due to JACL organizational budget cuts. We also risk losing our graphic designer, who brings the stories on our pages to life with care and creativity.

These are not just staff — they are members of our Pacific Citizen family and the backbone of the publication you’ve come to rely on for news, history, opinion and connection. We operate with a lean team and limited resources. But what we offer is vital: We document our community’s history, preserve its voice and uphold the legacy of the JACL, the oldest and one of the largest Asian American civil rights organizations in the country.

That first bylined story of my friend’s quiet strength and resilience helped me understand the power of community journalism. It showed me that our stories matter and that they deserve to be told with care, courage and context.

Decades later, I still believe that. The Pacific Citizen continues to be a home for our voices — a place where we preserve our past, confront our present and shape our future. But we can’t do it without you.

Please join me in making a contribution to our Spring Campaign today. With your help, we can raise the funds to keep our graphic designer and ensure that the publication will continue publishing a paper that we can all be proud of.

Thank you for being a part of our story.

With gratitude,

John Saito Jr., Pacific Citizen Editorial Board Chair