‘Ponyo’ Swims to Academy Museum

Los Angeles exhibition of 2008 Studio Ghibli anime to continue through January 2027.

By P.C. Staff

If you were between the ages of, say, 7 to 12 in 2008 or so (or were the parent of a child in that age range) and have fond memories of watching the strangely delightful Japanese animated movie titled “Ponyo” at the movie theater or later, perhaps on a now-antiquated device known as a DVD player, then the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has a treat for you.

In cooperation with the Japanese studio that produced it, the Museum is presenting “Studio Ghibli’s ‘Ponyo,’” a detailed exhibition of the behind-the-scenes making of the anime, which was directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Japan’s most-widely acclaimed animation director.

Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli(pronounced jib-lee) won Best Animated Feature Oscars for “Spirited Away” (2002) and “The Boy and the Heron” (2023). Interestingly, “Ponyo” did not receive an Oscar nomination in the feature animation category at the 2009 Academy Awards.

The movie is about the misadventurous love story between Sōsuke and the eponymous Ponyo, a mischief-making “goldfish princess” who takes human form after bonding with the 5-year-old boy when he finds her floating near his seaside home.

The exhibition features preproduction storyboard art and other production art, film from the voice acting sessions and various displays including a light table used by Studio Ghibli animation artists.

As for how the Academy Museum became Studio Ghibli’s choice for the exhibition, Assistant Curator Emily Rauber Rodriguez said, “We’re a great place for a lot of people to come to, to be able to see their stuff,” noting that “We will take care of their materials. We respect the materials.”

Rodriguez said the exhibition was intended to create a “cross-generational moment” for “Ponyo” fans, youngsters and adults alike.

“Studio Ghibli’s ‘Ponyo’” runs through Jan. 10, 2027. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located in Los Angeles at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.

For details on hours, parking and other exhibitions, visit academymuseum.org.