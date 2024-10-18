Reimagine Everything: Every Vote Matters

Election Day 2024 is just around the corner. On Nov. 5, Americans will choose the next president and vice president, as well as federal, state and local leaders. Every vote counts!

Each state has specific voting laws, so it’s important to prepare prior to Election Day. Some states require formal requests to vote by mail, others have deadlines, ID requirements and procedures that can change from one election to another — so things may have changed since you last voted. To help make you aware of important dates and election information, AARP has published nonpartisan state voter guides ( https://www.aarp.org/politics-society/government-elections/info-2024/state-voting-guides.html ), which provide not only information on how to vote but also where candidates stand on key issues.

One thing is clear: Older voters have a huge influence on American elections. In fact, voters 50-plus are the majority of voters in every election, and they are stretched to the limit. They want to see politicians address their day-to-day challenges like caring for their loved ones and protecting their hard-earned Social Security benefits.

More than 48 million family caregivers across the country assist their parents, spouses, siblings, grandparents and other loved ones every day so that they can live independently in their homes — where they want to be. Both parties have a big opportunity to win these voters. Caregivers can make the difference in a close election.

Americans have also worked hard and paid into Social Security over their working lives — and they expect the benefits they have EARNED to be there for them when they retire. It’s their money, and it’s time for both parties to come together and agree on a solution to fix the Social Security shortfall, so that we can protect the financial security of current and future generations.

Remember, YOUR voice makes a difference, so be sure to vote in this important election!

JR Fujita is a community outreach and engagement manager for AARP. He is based in Sacramento, Calif.