Reimagine Everything: Recognizing Grandparents’ Day

National Grandparents’ Day is celebrated the first Sunday after Labor Day and is a time when we can honor and appreciate the wisdom of our grandparents. This year, it will take place on Sept. 8. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter declared the first National Grandparents’ Day, and each year since, the president has kept this tradition going. Grandparents’ Day is also recognized with an official flower, the forget-me-not, and its official song is “A Song for Grandma and Grandpa” by Johnny Prill.

Most grandparents have no preference for what they do on this special day apart from spending time with their grandchildren. Activities may include favorite hobbies, teaching a new skill, going outdoors together, playing games, watching sports or having a meal together. Although grandparents and grandchildren may be separated by distance, there are still plenty of opportunities for them to connect virtually and send care packages with note cards.

AARP offers a variety of ideas for Grandparents’ Day activities, as well as an array of discounts to enjoy at aarp.org/home-family/friends-family/. You’ll also find stories of grandchildren and grandparents sharing their unique bond. There is also a diverse variety of AARP-hosted activities surrounding Sept. 8, which can be found at aarp.org/nearyou. These include board games, outdoor activities and more!

I was very fortunate to know my late great-grandmother and all four of my late grandparents. I still miss the large family gatherings with first, second and third cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles and, of course, the Japanese food that brought us together. Although there were a lot of relatives gathering, we would take shifts to eat around the table — there would always be plenty of food and leftovers to take home and enjoy.

Whether you have grandparents or grandchildren to spend time with, I hope you’ll take the opportunity to connect with other generations and create new stories and memories. Connecting with each other provides us opportunities to enrich our lives and discover the joys that come from these experiences, so that we remain connected and bonded together.

JR Fujita is a community outreach and engagement manager for AARP and is based in Sacramento, Calif.