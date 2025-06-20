Sacramento JACL Awards 2025 Scholarships

The Sacramento JACL held its Scholarship Award Luncheon on June 8 at the historic Nisei War Memorial Community Center. Six outstanding students were chosen to receive scholarships, which included the Ralph and Pearl Sugimoto Scholarship, the Kiyoto and Rika Kawakami Memorial Scholarship, the Matsui Memorial Scholarship, the VFW 8985 Scholarship, the Masao and Sumako Itano Memorial Scholarship and the Sacramento JACL Scholarship. This year’s recipients are Luka Davis (Temple University), William DeAnda, Eden Engelhardt (California State University, Sacramento), Payton Ichiho (University of Oregon), Madeline Sugimoto (Northwestern University) and Remy Tanamachi (Loyola Marymount University). The luncheon, decorated in luau style, was hosted by Sacramento JACL VP Debbie Eto, with a bento lunch provided by Fuji Restaurant. This year’s Sacramento JACL Scholarship Committee members are Chair Roger Fujii, Kathy Delmendo, Eto, Esther Hokama, Michael Luszczak and Hannah Pierce.