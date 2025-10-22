Conservation advocate Dan Sakura, Japanese American Citizens League Norman Y. Mineta Policy Fellow Katie Masano Hill and Asian and Pacific Islanders in Historic Preservation’s Huy Pham will discuss in an upcoming webinar key federal updates and community advocacy efforts related to the preservation of Japanese American incarceration sites and other sacred places.

Titled “Advocacy Updates on Sacred Sites: A View from DC,” the webinar is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Topics will include FY25 JACS grant funding, the FY26 appropriations process, the Lava Ridge–SWIP-N transmission line and its impact on Minidoka, ongoing preservation work by APIAHiP as we approach America 250, and updates on Japanese American Network bill implementation.

To register for this Zoom webinar, visit the following link — tinyurl.com/yvb8fxbt — or use the following QR code: