Survey Finds 4 in 10 Americans See Asian Americans as  More Loyal to Their Countries of Origin Than to the U.S.

The annual study by the Asian American Foundation reveals a stark disconnect between the public perceptions and lived realities of Asian Americans, heightening concerns around their safety.

SAN FRANCISCO — As the nation celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Asian American Foundation on May 1 unveiled the findings of its fifth annual Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S. (STAATUS) Index — the leading national study of Americans’ perceptions of AANHPI communities.

The survey reveals both new insights on Americans’ views of the country’s most ethnically diverse communities and notable trends that have emerged since the inaugural STAATUS Index. Drawing on five years of data, it also offers granular analysis of how longstanding stereotypes, deep-seated misperceptions and media, culture and information consumption habits shape how Asian Americans are viewed — often in stark contrast to their lived realities.

“In 2021, we launched the STAATUS Index to explore how Asian Americans were being scapegoated, invisibilized and viewed through the lens of toxic stereotypes during the pandemic,” said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. “Five years later, the data shows there is a growing perception that Asian Americans are more loyal to their countries of origin than to the U.S.—a reflection of the rising belief in the ‘perpetual foreigner’ stereotype.

“The 2025 STAATUS Index also underscores a troubling and ongoing disconnect between how Asian Americans are perceived and how we actually experience life. That has real consequences for our safety, sense of belonging and pathways to prosperity in this country,” Chen added. “That is why TAAF will continue to invest in research and education to promote safety and prosperity, challenge misconceptions and ensure that our community’s stories are taught and told.”

Among the 2025 STAATUS Index’s key findings:

40 percent of Americans believe that Asian Americans are more loyal to their countries of origin than to the U.S., doubling since 2021. This lack of trust is resonant with historical discrimination of Asian Americans — for instance, only 44 percent strongly agree that the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II was wrong.

Amid tensions between the governments of the U.S. and China, more than 1 in 4 Americans are concerned that Chinese Americans are a threat to U.S. society, especially around national security. As a wave of state legislatures consider legislation aimed in part at restricting Chinese nationals from purchasing property, 4 in 10 Americans support laws to prevent foreign citizens residing in the U.S. from owning land.

48 percent of Americans believe Asian Americans are treated fairly in society — a five-year high. Meanwhile, 63 percent of Asian Americans report feeling unsafe in day-to-day spaces, and 63 percent fear they will be victims of discrimination in the next five years.

Over the past five years, many Americans are unable to name a famous Asian American. Jackie Chan, who is not American, continues to be the most popular answer. This year, 42 percent could not name a famous Asian American. Large swaths of Americans also cannot name a single famous Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (54 percent) figure or a significant event involving Asian Americans (53 percent). Furthermore, 1 in 4 Americans have no primary relationship with an Asian American — highlighting the invisibilizing of Asian Americans in society.

Among younger Americans, there is a notable reliance on social media (mainly TikTok, Instagram and YouTube) to learn about AANHPIs. Global pop culture products such as Japanese anime (43 percent) and Korean TV dramas (42 percent) are popular sources among 16- to 24-year-olds to learn about Asian Americans, showing many are mistakenly conflating content from Asia with domestic Asian American cultures and experiences.

Americans continue to view Asian Americans as “smart, hardworking and nice,” perpetuating the model minority myth. In the workplace, East and South Asian Americans are seen as more reliable and respectful than white Americans, but less assertive and charismatic. As leaders, East Asians and South Asians are perceived as having less authoritative leadership styles than white Americans.

Despite the lack of understanding of the lived realities of Asian Americans, nearly 80 percent of Americans support specific initiatives aimed at uplifting Asian American communities, with 41 percent backing legislation requiring Asian American history to be taught in schools. This comes as recent strides to expand Asian American studies face pushback as debates about curriculum intensify.

The results are based on a sample of 4,909 U.S.-based adults, aged 16 and above, conducted through an online panel between Jan. 22-Feb. 25.

The STAATUS Index — Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S. — is a comprehensive, annual assessment of stereotypes and attitudes toward Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, the TAAF invests in initiatives to combat anti-Asian hate, integrate AANHPI studies into school curricula, elevate authentic AANHPI storytelling and expand resources and representation for AANHPI communities.